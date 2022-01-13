Istituto Pilla: Open Day online il 15 e 16 gennaio 2022

Sabato 15 Gennaio

15.00-15.45 https://meet.google.com/otj-wmdc-woj

16.00-16.45 https://meet.google.com/qyy-mkkn-zqj

17.00-17.45 https://meet.google.com/xak-vazf-gdo

18.00-18.45 https://meet.google.com/qen-xzjq-gbe

Ist. Tec. Costruz.  e Terr.  – Domenica 16 gennaio

10:00-11:00 https://meet.google.com/ytu-sztx-nds

11:00-12:00 https://meet.google.com/sqn-muhy-ojw

12:00-13:00 https://meet.google.com/pos-fwhy-daa

15:00-16:00 https://meet.google.com/jgq-bnzm-rij

16:00-17:00 https://meet.google.com/pvx-rytf-jfg

17:00-18:00 https://meet.google.com/wbw-ojwm-pnk

18:00-19:00 https://meet.google.com/zmr-kxrz-chd

Ist. Profess. Agrario – Domenica  16 gennaio

10:00-10:40 meet.google.com/mcv-fxux-uhe

11:00-11:40 meet.google.com/uym-jtfw-swn

12:00-12:40 meet.google.com/gfi-xjha-qqw


Per le visite in presenza , nei giorni 19 e 26 gennaio bisogna prenotarsi al seguente link: https://sites.google.com/pillacb.edu.it/prenotazioni/home

