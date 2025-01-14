64 Premio Termoli–Bando aperto, Sezione Architettura e Design/Architecture and Design Section

|Per questa edizione, la Sezione Architettura e Design del 64 Premio Termoli del MACTE verterà su un progetto di Rebranding della città di Termoli.Si invitano architetti, designer e creativi da tutto il mondo a immaginare una nuova identità coesa e positiva per Termoli, che possa spingersi verso il futuro attraverso una trasformazione culturale consapevole. Il bando, aperto a studenti, ingegneri, artisti, designer, architetti, in team o come singoli, verrà gestito dalla piattaforma online Terraviva, che si occupa di concorsi di architettura e design e di rigenerazione urbana a livello internazionale.Il bando è disponibile qui: https://terravivacompetitions.com/rebranding-termoli-competition-2025This edition of the Architecture and Design Section of the 64 Premio Termoli at MACTE, seeks inspiring proposals for the Rebranding of the city of Termoli.Architects, designers and creatives worldwide are invited to imagine a consistent and positive placebrand identity for Termoli, which could lead it into the future through a conscious cultural transformation. The call is open to students, engineers, artists, designers, architects, as individuals or as a team, and will be managed by the online platform Terraviva, which specializes in international contests of architecture and urban regeneration. You can find the call at the link above.
|Il bando è aperto dal 7 gennaio 2025 ma è necessario registrarsi a pagamento per poter sottoporre un progetto all’attenzione della giuria. La deadline in cui presentare un progetto nella forma di un PDF (max 20 pagine) + A1 Pannello 841 x 594 mm (verticale), è fissata al 2 Maggio 2025.La giuria internazionale sceglierà tra questi un primo premio che riceverà 7.000€, un secondo di 2.000€, un terzo classificato di 1.000€. Inoltre 10 menzioni saranno visibili nella mostra presso il museo MACTE in estate, insieme alle tre proposte vincitrici, e 30 finalisti saranno invece presentati sulla piattaforma online di Terraviva.The call for proposals will remain active between January 7 and 2 May, 2025 (final deadline), it is necessary to register and pay a submission fee in order to compete. The material requested consists of a PDF presentation (max 20 pages) + A1 Panel 841 x 594 mm (vertical).The international jury will select a first prize receiving 7.000€, a second prize of 2.000€ and a third prize of 1.000€. Alongside the three winners, 10 honorable mentions will be presented during the Premio Termoli exhibition at MACTE museum this summer, finally 30 finalists projects will be featured on Terraviva platform.
For more info: www.terravivacompetitions.com
