64 Premio Termoli–Bando aperto, Sezione Architettura e Design/Architecture and Design Section

Per questa edizione, la Sezione Architettura e Design del 64 Premio Termoli del MACTE verterà su un progetto di Rebranding della città di Termoli.Si invitano architetti, designer e creativi da tutto il mondo a immaginare una nuova identità coesa e positiva per Termoli, che possa spingersi verso il futuro attraverso una trasformazione culturale consapevole. Il bando, aperto a studenti, ingegneri, artisti, designer, architetti, in team o come singoli, verrà gestito dalla piattaforma online Terraviva, che si occupa di concorsi di architettura e design e di rigenerazione urbana a livello internazionale.Il bando è disponibile qui: https://terravivacompetitions.com/rebranding-termoli-competition-2025This edition of the Architecture and Design Section of the 64 Premio Termoli at MACTE, seeks inspiring proposals for the Rebranding of the city of Termoli.Architects, designers and creatives worldwide are invited to imagine a consistent and positive placebrand identity for Termoli, which could lead it into the future through a conscious cultural transformation. The call is open to students, engineers, artists, designers, architects, as individuals or as a team, and will be managed by the online platform Terraviva, which specializes in international contests of architecture and urban regeneration. You can find the call at the link above.